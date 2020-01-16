Savannah city council to hold first meeting of the year, adopt 2020 legislative agenda

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah city council members are having a busy week.
After a two-day visioning session earlier this week, council members are now getting ready for their first regular city council meeting on Thursday. Some of the items on the agenda include the election of chamber roles and adopting this year’s legislative agenda. Council will elect a mayor pro tem, a council chair, and a council vice-chair. We also expect them to adopt this year’s legislative agenda.
Among the list of items the city would like to see happen at the state legislature is the right to choose whether or not to sell confiscated guns at auctions or have them destroyed.
In 2012, state lawmakers passed a law that all police agencies in the state must auction off guns they confiscate if they cannot find the owner.
The city of Savannah says there are too many guns on Savannah's streets. In fact, Savannah Police seize hundreds of guns ever year.
The city thinks it's time to change the law to allow jurisdictions the right to either auction the weapons off or destroy them so that they are not reintroduced back into society.
The city council will also be busy this year with hiring a new city manager. At this week's visioning session, city leaders discussed what qualities they would like to see coming from the new hire.
"I would like to see a city manager that will focus on the whole city and development of the whole city as opposed to just downtown," said Alicia Miller Blakely, Alderwoman – Post 2 At-Large.
Council will select a search firm to find the new city manager in the coming weeks.
Thursday’s meeting will begin at 2 p.m. at City Hall. To view the full meeting agenda, click here.
