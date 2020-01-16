Savannah State to host National Freedom Day events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah State University’s (SSU) Wright Choice Initiative will host events for National Freedom Day from Jan. 30- Feb. 1.
The Wright Choice Initiative is named for SSU’s first president, Richard R. Wright Sr. Wright is credited with the creation of National Freedom Day. It was established to commemorate when President Lincoln signed a resolution which proposed the 13th Amendment. In 1948, President Truman signed a proclamation naming Feb. 1 National Freedom Day.
National Freedom Day events will begin on Thursday, Jan. 30, 6 p.m. in King-Frazier-Student Center, Marshview dining room. Winners of the student essay contest will read from their work on the theme “Getting a 2020 Vision of Freedom.” An associate professor of performing arts, Darryl Thompson-Norton will direct a performance by the Players of the Sea. An associate professor of education, Kisha Aites Ph.D choreographed the dance that will be the last highlight of that evening.
Mawuli Mel Davis, who was named Civil Rights Attorney of the Year by the Gates City Bar Association, will be the keynote speaker on Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. Following Davis’s address will be a faculty/student panel discussion. The program will conclude with Charlotte Leota, the-great-great-great-granddaughter of Richard R. Wright Sr., leading a wreath-laying ceremony.
On Feb. 1, 11 a.m. a community celebrity will take place at Coastal Georgia Center, 305 Fahm Street. An instructor of Africana studies, Amir Toure J.D., will lead a presentation on the theme “Getting a 2020 Vision of Freedom.”
All events at free and open to the public.
