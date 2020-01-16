Savannah State to host National Freedom Day events

National Freedom Day events will begin on Thursday, Jan. 30, 6 p.m. in King-Frazier-Student Center, Marshview dining room. Winners of the student essay contest will read from their work on the theme “Getting a 2020 Vision of Freedom.” An associate professor of performing arts, Darryl Thompson-Norton will direct a performance by the Players of the Sea. An associate professor of education, Kisha Aites Ph.D choreographed the dance that will be the last highlight of that evening.