21st annual Enmarket Savannah Hockey Classic starts on Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A drop in temperatures just in time for the 21st annual Savannah Hockey Classic this weekend.
The ice won’t melt inside the Savannah Civic Center as two teams from Georgia and two from Florida compete for the Thrasher Cup. The University of Georgia, University of Florida and Florida State University look to take the cup away from defending champions, Georgia Tech.
The Enmarket Savannah Hockey Classic starts on Friday, Jan. 17. Puck drop for FSU and GT will be at 6 p.m. Immediately followed by a rivalry match-up between the Dawgs and Gators at 8:30 p.m.
Night two is Saturday, Jan. 18. This is the night for in-state rivalry match-ups and the eventual crowning of the 2020 Thrasher Cup champion. Seminoles and Gators skate starting at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Yellow Jackets and Dawgs at 8:30 p.m.
