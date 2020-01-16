Thursday: Few Showers Ahead of a Cold Front

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s this morning. Fog is patchy and not all that dense, so there will only be minimal impacts to the morning commute.
Isolated showers are possible this morning; especially north of Interstate 16.
Temps warm into the mid-70s by noon and peak near 80° this afternoon. A cold front moves through today with isolated showers; cooler air fills in this evening and by tomorrow morning some communities will have wake-up temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s; recovering into the mid and upper 50s by afternoon with sunshine and a breeze.
Cloudier, milder weather returns Saturday into Sunday as the next, stronger, cold front approaches.
Much colder air, including the risk of a hard freeze, filters into the forecast early next week.
