Whyte Hardee Boulevard Master Plan kicks off

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - The City of Hardeeville held a kickoff event for its “Whyte Hardee Boulevard Master Plan” on Wednesday night.
Members of the community got to meet with city staff and a consulting firm to talk about the future of one of Hardeeville’s major thoroughfares. Some say Whyte Hardee Boulevard is the city’s main downtown street.
The city wants residents and visitors to have a say in plans for growth and development of the very important corridor.
“It gives you an opportunity to go out to multiple areas of the Lowcountry without getting on the interstate," said Jack Green, community member. "You can access city of Savannah, Hilton Head, Okatie without getting on an interstate, so it’s vitally important. You can go from Hardeeville to Ridgeland as well.”
Some want to see more restaurants on the corridor, wider streets, sidewalks and better storm drainage.
