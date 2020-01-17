Bill to keep S.C. on daylight saving time heads to governor’s desk

By WIS News 10 Staff | January 16, 2020 at 6:39 PM EST - Updated January 17 at 8:17 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The bill that would attempt to make daylight saving time permanent year-round in South Carolina has passed the House and Senate.

These states have passed some legislation regarding daylight saving time. (Source: WIS)

Lawmakers actually voted on the bill back in May, but held the final reading of the bill Wednesday.

It now needs Gov. Henry McMaster’s signature.

Even if the governor signs it into law, it will not automatically make the change permanent. Congress still has to give states the ability to make that change.

A handful of states have passed similar legislation.

