Chrome dinosaur replica at Plant Riverside District almost complete

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Plant Riverside District, a new entertainment destination on the east end of River Street, is set to open this spring. And one of the most exciting components is being installed this week.
A 137-foot-tall replica of the largest dinosaur to have ever been discovered! Check it out. It's being assembled by renowned paleontologist, Dave Trexler.
The 230 chrome dipped bones will greet guests in the lobby of Plant Riverside District, the original 1912 Georgia Power Plant building. The dinosaur will tower over a natural science exhibit.
Local developer Richard Kessler says he wants to inspire others and share stories that often aren’t talked about in Savannah.
Species like this one more than likely walked the Georgia Coast during the Jurassic period - a story that has yet to truly be showcased until now.
The replica will be animated and its neck will move a total of 12-feet up and down. It has taken three years to make.
Plant Riverside District will be holding a naming contest for the dinosaur in the coming months.
