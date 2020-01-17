Darius Rucker among those to be inducted into South Carolina Hall of Fame

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Hall of Fame Board of Trustees announced the 2020 inductees on Thursday.
Darius Rucker, Dr. Leo Twiggs and Elizabeth Evelyn Wright will be honored during a ceremony on Feb. 7 in Myrtle Beach.
“Our 2020 inductees have made significant, valuable contributions to the state of South Carolina,” said Dr. Rodger Stroup, chairman of the Official South Carolina Hall of Fame. “While Mr. Rucker performs all over the world, he continues his close ties to South Carolina supporting numerous local and statewide organizations. For many years, Dr. Twiggs has been recognized as one of South Carolina’s leading artists and art educators. And despite her short life, Ms. Wright’s efforts to provide educational opportunities for African Americans in the segregated south of the late nineteenth century are a testament to her determination. We are pleased to induct each of these individuals into the South Carolina Hall of Fame.”
Rucker is a Grammy award-winning artist but also continues to support organizations such as the Medical University of South Carolina’s Children’s Hospital in Charleston and also the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
It was also just announced on Thursday that Rucker would be honored as a distinguished graduate of the South Carolina Public Schools system during an event in February.
Twiggs is a nationally-recognized artist and educator. In 2017, his nine paintings series, “Requiem for Mother Emanuel” received national recognition when it was featured on CBS, ESPN and reviewed in Art in America. He is also the first South Carolina artist to receive the $10,000 1858 Society Prize for Contemporary Southern Art.
Wright was born in April of 1872 in Georgia. She enrolled at Tuskegee Normal and Industrial Institute where Booker T. Washington was her mentor. She was determined to establish a school for black boys and girls. She settled in Denmark, S.C., where she founded a school for African-American youths. The Denmark Industrial Institute expanded to become Voorhees College following her death.
