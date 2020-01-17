Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 1-17-20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will bring great weather for us today. As the high slides off the east coast we'll see some moisture return early Saturday with a few coastal showers possible. A cold front moves in late Saturday into early Sunday with a chance for scattered showers. The front moves south of the area Sunday and skies will quickly clear out Sunday afternoon. High pressure dominates our weather next week with dry conditions and much colder air. Another rain chance returns Friday into the weekend.
Today will be sunny, breezy and cool, highs 57-60.
Tonight will see some clouds develop and there will be a slight chance for a coastal shower by daybreak, lows 40-50.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers mainly late, highs 65-70.
Saturday night will be cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, lows near 60.
Sunday will see a chance for showers through 9am. Afternoon sunshine with highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday night will be clear and colder, lows in the mid 30s.
Monday will be mostly sunny and chilly, highs in the low 50s.
Monday night will be clear and cold, lows near 30.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and chilly, highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Tuesday night will be clear and cold, lows in the upper 20s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the low to mid 50s.
Wednesday night will be clear and cold, lows in the mid 30s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and milder, highs near 60.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.