Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 1-17-20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will bring great weather for us today. As the high slides off the east coast we'll see some moisture return early Saturday with a few coastal showers possible. A cold front moves in late Saturday into early Sunday with a chance for scattered showers. The front moves south of the area Sunday and skies will quickly clear out Sunday afternoon. High pressure dominates our weather next week with dry conditions and much colder air. Another rain chance returns Friday into the weekend.