Dawgs name Monken OC, keep Coley on staff

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - The University of Georgia football program has made coaching changes on the offensive side of the ball.
Todd Monken has been named offensive coordinator. James Coley will remain on staff and serve as assistant head coach.
Monken was the offensive coordinator last season for the Cleveland Browns in the National Football League. Monken had previously served as offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three years and was head coach at Southern Mississippi for three years.
“We are excited to add Todd to our staff,” head coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. “He has a history of establishing explosive offenses at each and every stop in his impressive career in both the National Football League and at major college football programs.”
In 2018, the Buccaneers led the NFL in passing offense under Monken. The team finished third in total offense. The team also set numerous club records including total yards, passing yards and passing touchdowns.
Monken earned a bachelor's degree in economics and a master's degree in education leadership from Grand Valley State.
He and his wife, Terri, have one son, Travis.
