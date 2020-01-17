Deadline approaching for South Carolina presidential primary voter registration

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - South Carolina Voters-the deadline to vote in the presidential primary is Jan. 30.
The Board of Voter Registration and Elections says if you need to register to vote you can do so at one of their offices. Their office locations are in Bluffton and Beaufort.
Both are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They say you can download an application and complete it before you go. Make sure you take your voter identification with you.
South Carolina’s presidential primary will be on Saturday, Feb. 29.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.