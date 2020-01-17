2020 Economic Outlook luncheon held in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The future of Savannah is looking good for business in 2020. Economists see the area growing but slowing.
The Savannah Chamber held its annual economic outlook luncheon on Friday. The guest speakers were Dr. Benjamin Ayers, the Dean of the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia and Dr. Michael Toma of Georgia Southern University. Toma says Savannah's tourism and work at the Georgia Ports makes it a prime destination for business and growth.
“Our Savannah market is the hottest market in the country for logistics and distribution development. There is no reason to think that is going to abate in the near future,” Dr. Michael Toma said.
“Locally here in Savannah, we are expecting job growth. We do see a slowing in the economy and nation as a whole, but the great thing about Savannah's economy is it's well diversified and we do anticipate growth in 2020,” Dr. Benjamin Ayers from University of Georgia said.
Ayers says consumer spending is strong for 2020, with more homebuilding and interest rates expected to stay low.
Ayers says the biggest concern for the state’s economy which could produce any type of recession risk is the prolonged trade war with China, but still does not see a recession ahead for this year.
