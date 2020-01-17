Emergency drill held at Wade Hampton High School

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Law enforcement, EMS, fire, and other agencies all took part in an emergency drill at Wade Hampton High School on Friday.
Thomas Watson is a reserve deputy and acted as the senior controller exercise planner. He said the drill was meant to see if their plans for an emergency would work.
He says it also gives teachers hands-on experience to prepare them in case of an emergency.
Watson says the drill tested to see whether they could execute the massive coordination effort.
"Each one of us, every discipline that was represented here has a stake in this. It's not a one agency response. It's everybody,” Watson said.
The drill took three to four months to plan.
Watson wants the community to know first responders are doing everything they can to prepare for all kinds of emergencies.
