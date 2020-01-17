Free dental exams, cleanings, treatments being offered to children in Savannah

January 16, 2020 at 8:20 PM EST - Updated January 16 at 8:20 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Children ages 3 to 18 can receive free dental exams, cleanings, and treatments on Friday, Feb. 7.

The event is part of the American Dental Associations’ national Give Kids A Smile program. Savannah dentists, their dental team members, and the Savannah Tech Hygiene department will be providing the free dental care.

It will be going on from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eckberg Auditorium in Savannah Tech, located at 5717 White Bluff Road.

Care will be delivered on a first come first serve basis and a legal guardian must be present.

