Free dental exams, cleanings, treatments being offered to children in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Children ages 3 to 18 can receive free dental exams, cleanings, and treatments on Friday, Feb. 7.
The event is part of the American Dental Associations’ national Give Kids A Smile program. Savannah dentists, their dental team members, and the Savannah Tech Hygiene department will be providing the free dental care.
It will be going on from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Eckberg Auditorium in Savannah Tech, located at 5717 White Bluff Road.
Care will be delivered on a first come first serve basis and a legal guardian must be present.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.