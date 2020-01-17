Friday: Much Cooler, Sunnier Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s mostly clear across the area this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the Savannah Metro. Temperatures are 12° to 18°, or more, degrees colder this morning than yesterday morning.
A much cooler day is in the forecast; mid to upper 50s this afternoon with sunshine. You may need a jacket through the afternoon, as a breeze occasionally picks up.
Temperatures cool into the upper 40s, quickly, after sunset and will continue to fall through the night.
We’ll bottom out in the upper 30s and lower 40s Saturday morning; a warmer weekend is in the forecast with a chance of showers later Saturday and earlier Sunday ahead of a cold front.
Much colder air filters in next week; coldest Wednesday morning when a hard freeze is possible.
Have a great day,
Cutter
