I-95 police chase ends in Yemassee

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WTOC) -A police chase through Jasper County ended in Yemassee Thursday night.
According to the incident report, 24-year-old Jesse Perkins of Savannah was speeding down I-95 north, being chased by Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
When Perkins came into Yemassee, two police officers were waiting to assist. Perkins actually swiped Yemassee Police Chief Gregory Alexander’s car causing minor damage to the vehicle, but no injuries. This was what ended the chase.
The collision shattered the passenger window of Perkins’ car, but he refused to exit the car or roll down his driver’s side window.
Police say they attempted to taser Perkins, but were unsuccessful. Eventually, Perkins was taken out of the car and put on the ground and arrested.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.