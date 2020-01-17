Ice Dawgs visit children at Memorial Health ahead of Savannah Hockey Classic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Ice Dawgs are in town for the Savannah Hockey Classic, but before their game they made a special pit stop visit the kids at Memorial Health. Their goal is to brighten the children’s day, but players say it easily does the same for them.
“It’s just such a big deal for them, but also for us,” said Kyle Harris, UGA hockey player. “Some people mark this as their favorite part of the whole weekend you know we’re here for 3 or 4 days, but this is the part, these are the couple hours that people will go back home and remember when they are laying back down.”
The whole team, cheerleaders and staff paraded the halls of the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital Friday bringing gifts and smiles. They did so wearing a special Savannah jersey marked for the hospital. While their visit took just a few hours, the memories of these moments will last much longer.
“It was really cool,” said Angel Whitten, a patient. “I was not expecting that.”
“Just kind of seeing what they are going through on a daily basis kind of gives us a push,” said Austin Krusko, a UGA hockey player. “Saying hey, we’re kind of blessed here let’s keep pushing. We obviously don’t have it as hard as they do.”
Angel says her favorite part of this year’s visit was seeing the team dance with her stuffed llama. She got a personalized hockey stick signed by the team. It’s something she will hold dear, even if she roots for a different team.
“I’m a Clemson fan, but I really like the Dawgs,” said Whitten with a smile.
The Ice Dawgs earned several new fans Friday who will likely be watching when they hit the ice for the Savannah Hockey Classic.
