La Scala Ristorante makes Gorgonzola Fonduta, Gnocchi di Zucca

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking to try something new for dinner tonight, La Scala Ristorante has the answer.
Executive Chef Stephen Mclain stopped by Morning Break to show us how to make a new pasta sauce.
Gorgonzola Fonduta
1/2 lbs Gorgonzola
1/2 lbs Parmesan
2 Tbs Shallots, minced
1 Tbs Garlic, minced
3/4 C White Wine
1 1/2 C Heavy Cream
1/2 C Whole Molk
1/2 tsp Salt
1/4 tsp Sherry Vinegar
1/8 tsp Black Pepper
Gnocchi di Zucca
1 Butternut Squash
1 Sweet Potato
2 Egg Yolks
2 oz. Parmesan
8 oz. AP Flour
1/4 tsp Allspice
1 tsp Salt
1/2 tsp White Pepper
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.