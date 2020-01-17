La Scala Ristorante makes Gorgonzola Fonduta, Gnocchi di Zucca

January 17, 2020 at 12:43 PM EST - Updated January 17 at 12:47 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking to try something new for dinner tonight, La Scala Ristorante has the answer.

Executive Chef Stephen Mclain stopped by Morning Break to show us how to make a new pasta sauce.

Gorgonzola Fonduta

1/2 lbs Gorgonzola

1/2 lbs Parmesan

2 Tbs Shallots, minced

1 Tbs Garlic, minced

3/4 C White Wine

1 1/2 C Heavy Cream

1/2 C Whole Molk

1/2 tsp Salt

1/4 tsp Sherry Vinegar

1/8 tsp Black Pepper

Gnocchi di Zucca

1 Butternut Squash

1 Sweet Potato

2 Egg Yolks

2 oz. Parmesan

8 oz. AP Flour

1/4 tsp Allspice

1 tsp Salt

1/2 tsp White Pepper

