Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police department says it's investigating the use of force by officers during a traffic stop in which they were recorded kneeing a driver, punching his back and dragging him out of the car by his neck. Raleigh police arrested 22-year-old Braily Andres Batista-Concepcion on Tuesday in connection to three hit-and-run crashes. Police said in a statement that Batista repeatedly ignored commands. Batista contends he told officers he was going to get out of the car, but they started hitting him. He was visibly bruised while speaking with reporters on Wednesday. He's charged with hit-and-run and driving while impaired, among a number of other violations.