MLK Day Parade to affect downtown Savannah traffic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Downtown Savannah traffic will be affected for several hours on Monday, Jan. 20 due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the intersection of East Broad and Liberty streets. Parade route streets will close to traffic at 9:45 a.m. Impacted streets will remain closed until the parade has cleared the area.
The parade travels north on East Broad to Broughton Street, west on Broughton to MLK Jr. Boulevard, and then south on MLK Jr. Boulevard to Anderson Street, where it will begin to disband. The disband area is located along Anderson and May streets.
The staging area for the parade is located between East Broad Street and Price Street, from Liberty Street to Gwinnett Street. Staging area streets will close to vehicular traffic at 6 a.m. on parade day.
Posting of “No Parking Zone” notices along the parade route will be completed by the evening of Friday, Jan. 17. Vehicles remaining in the no parking zones after 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 20 will be towed at the owner’s expense.
Traffic is expected to be impacted until approximately 3 p.m. on parade day.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.