New voting machines arrive in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 800 brand new voting machines arrived in Chatham County from Atlanta on Friday.
Five trucks packed with not only voting machines, but ballot boxes and printers have all been off-loaded now.
Now that they're here, one Board of Elections member is hoping to get them out into the community to make voters more comfortable with the technology.
"What we’re hoping to do is maybe do some town hall meetings or some other opportunities to bring these machines into the community, partnering with organizations when they have meetings and things like that. And being able to let voters see it, touch it, get used to it before they go into the voting booth,” Antwan Lang said.
