Paving completed on Tormenta Way, development continues for new soccer stadium

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Developers of a stadium for Statesboro’s pro soccer team say it will bring even more growth with it, including a major grocery store.
People have been watching the construction work since they broke ground last March. This week, the development marked a milestone of sorts.
People are no doubt excited to see a 5,000 seat soccer stadium that can hold concerts and more. But even non-soccer fans want to see a new supermarket, a hotel, shops and more fill this space.
Crews completed the paving for what will be Tormenta Way - one of the roads that will connect the soccer stadium to the retail area and out to Veteran’s Memorial Parkway. The developer for the project, who is also the soccer team president, says 12 acres will be for a new Publix grocery store and another 8 acres will go to retail space, a theater and more.
The development calls for a hotel as well. He says it may have been hard to gauge progress over the last ten months or so because it was mainly infrastructure - running utilities for everything and putting down access roads that will be deeded over to the city.
“Now, we're seeing asphalt. Once we get the horizonal pieces done, in a couple of months we'll see the vertical parts of the development move north,” Darin Van Tassell, Tormenta owner, said.
In addition to Tormenta Way, one big development will be widening Old Register Road from two lanes to five and a traffic light installed at Old Register and the bypass.
We're still more than a year away from seeing anything open here. Van Tassell says the stadium will be ready spring of next year and that's when he expects Publix and some of the other retailers to be ready too.
