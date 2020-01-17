Pawjama Party program lets pets at the Humane Society spend the weekend with a Savannah family

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Humane Society for Greater Savannah is giving the public the chance to take pets from the Adoption Center home for a weekend sleepover through its Pawjama Party program.
Party Hosts can take a dog or a cat home for the weekend to give them extra attention and show them a home environment.
The Humane Society had a successful test program with its volunteers and fosters. They created the program to help reduce kennel stress, provide pets with enrichment, and help the Humane Society learn more about its pets through stories from Party Hosts.
Whether by exploring Savannah with the pet or simply by taking pictures and sharing on social media, Pawjama Parties also give the pet more exposure to potential adopters.
To sign up for the program, fill out the survey, and choose the weekend you want to participate by going to their website. The survey will be updated each month, so check back on our website or Facebook page as more dates become available.
All Party Hosts will be provided with all supplies, you just need to provide the love.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.