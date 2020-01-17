Ramp closures on Veteran’s Parkway may affect your commute next week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Commuters on Veteran’s Parkway will have to build extra time into their commutes next week due to ramp closures on Veteran’s Parkway.
Beginning Monday, Jan. 20, Reeves Construction will close the ramps at the interchange of southbound Veteran’s Parkway with Chatham Parkway. The contractor will close only one ramp at a time to facilitate resurfacing operations. Detour signs will direct drivers around the closure.
After the ramps on Chatham Parkway are complete, the contractor will close the southbound Veteran’s Parkway at State Route 204 ramp to finish resurfacing. Weather permitting, the contractor expects all work related to the ramp closures to be completed next week.
In the meantime, please reduce speed, build more time into your commute, and use alternate routes if possible during the next week.
