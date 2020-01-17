Savannah Weekend: Low Country Home & Garden Show, Hockey Classic, MLK events and more

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend, get ready for a lot of hockey, a lot of music, and several celebrations to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plus, if you love DIY, come see team WTOC at the Savannah Civic Center.
There is so much going on this weekend which is great if you have Monday off. We begin with a favorite event each year, the 20th annual Low Country Home and Garden Show at the Savannah Convention Center.
If you’re looking to spruce up your home, this is your one stop shop! From hot tubs to handcrafted goods, celebrity chefs and so much more, the Low Country Home and Garden Show has it all! You can find the latest products and services for inside and outside of your home. Make sure you stop by the WTOC booth Friday, Saturday, or Sunday! More information here.
The 21st annual Savannah Hockey Classic kicks off Friday evening at the Civic Center. This tournament brings together collegiate teams from Georgia and Florida for two days of competition. There are games Friday and Saturday night, tickets are available online or at the door. More information here.
On Saturday, the celebrations begin to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Savannah MLK Observance Day Association will host its annual MLK Business and Community Unity Brunch on Saturday morning. This event brings together business and community leaders to encourage harmony throughout the Coastal Empire. Tickets are still available. On Sunday, the same group will host the citywide Dr. King memorial worship service. This free event is open to everyone at 5 p.m. at St Paul CME Church. More information about those events here.
Last but not least, on Saturday night, join your Savannah Philharmonic for Mischievous Musicians. This concert will take place at the Lucas Theatre at 7:30 p.m. You can enjoy Mozart, Beethoven and much more. Tickets are available online. More information here.
