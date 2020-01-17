Statesboro MLK parade to start at 2 p.m. on North Main Street

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Come Monday, crowds will line blocks of Main Street in Statesboro for the annual parade to remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Organizers say they're glad to see more and more people each year, but they hope people take from it more than just floats and bands.
Statesboro's parade has grown over the years. Organizers say it's also become more diverse to reflect the population of the community. They're glad to see it expand beyond strictly the African American community. Organizers hope people will learn from Dr. King's history that day and not simply look at Monday as a legal holiday.
“A lot of people don't know the work he did. And his work reverberates all through everywhere this time of year and throughout the year. So, it's important that we remember,” Statesboro MLK Observance Committee Chairman Carlos Brown said.
The parade starts off at 2 p.m. on Statesboro's North Main Street, it turns west at the courthouse and continues to the Luetta Moore Park.
The parade is expected to last about an hour. Then at 3 p.m., the public is invited to the community wide observance service at Elm Street Church of God.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.