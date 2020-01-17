Suspects arrested after crash in Rincon, causing power outage

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - Two suspects have been arrested after fleeing from Rincon Police officers in the early morning hours Friday.
According to the police department, at about 1:45 a.m. an officer attempted a traffic stop on Highway 21 in Rincon. The vehicle pulled over.
The police department states that the suspects, Joshua Coaxum and Capren Coaxum, were asked to exit the vehicle for a K9 search. Both were non-compliant.
According to the police department, the officer attempted to get them out of the vehicle by reaching into the car. The suspect reportedly rolled up the window, pinning the officer to the vehicle by his wrist and causing an injury.
The officer smashed the window to free himself.
A pursuit ensued and ended at Fort Howard and Hwy 21, where the suspect tried to turn on to Fort Howard at a high rate of speed, causing a crash. The suspects fled and were apprehended after being tased.
The suspects’ vehicle hit an electric guide wire resulting in a broken pole and power outage.
The suspect and the passenger were both taken into custody and transported to the Effingham County Jail after being cleared by EMS.
The injured officer has been treated and released.
