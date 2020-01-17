2 suspects arrested for shooting, robbery at Eagle Court Apartments on Lanier Drive

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department responded to a shots fired call at Eagle Court Apartments on Lanier Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
Officers responded to the scene, but no victims were located. However, a man arrived at East Georgia Regional Medical Center later for treatment.
The man had suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. When interviewed by police, he indicated that he had been robbed and shot at Eagle Court.
Detectives identified 22-year-old Justin Whitehead and 18-year-old Damarreon Williams as suspects. Both were arrested in Screven County and then transported back to the Bulloch County Jail.
The investigation into this case continues. Anyone with information should contact Detective Winskey at 912-764-9911.
