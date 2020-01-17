Rep. Carter visits creator of tie business for a cause

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - It didn’t take long for Will Howell’s online tie business to take off.
Representative Buddy Carter wanted to visit Will Friday to recognize all his hard work.
“Thank you for having me,” Carter said, as he walked to Will’s front door.
“Yeah,” yelled Will.
The 20-year-old man, who suffers from cerebral palsy, was all smiles as soon as he saw Congressman Carter pull up to his house. Will wasted no time showing the congressman his room full of ties.
Rep. Carter was impressed: “Wow!”
Two months ago, Will launched an online tie store.
“These are patriotic,” said Carter, looking as Will’s display of ties.
Will’s family said Will didn’t want his disability to stop him from becoming a business owner.
Congressman Carter talked to Will and his family, and said he’s proud of how far Will has come and is excited to see how far he’ll go.
"There's nothing that you can't overcome, and Will's a great example of that. We're just proud to have him in the first district and I'm proud to have a new friend,” Carter said.
Will has had more than 300 orders since his store launch.
Five percent of WillPower Ties’ sales go back to Savannah’s AMBUCS chapter, a company that provides bikes to the physically-challenged.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.