Yemassee Police seek theft suspect

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WTOC) - Yemassee Police are asking the public’s help finding a theft suspect.
The Yemassee Police Department shared surveillance photos showing the suspect and the car he was driving. They say the crime happened Sunday on 17 Alt.
Police say the man has a medium build with black hair and a beard. They say he left the scene in a white Ford Focus with damage to the front end.
There is a reward being offered for information that leads to identifying this man.
