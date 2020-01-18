Community cleanup in Toombs County on MLK Day

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - On Monday, people in Toombs County will have the opportunity to help make the community clean.
In recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day folks will be gathering at the St. Luke AME Church before they head out for a community wide clean up.
As a way to give back, event organizers are hosting a clean-up that the community can help take part in. They decided to have it on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to recognize the idea of service. They also hope, since school will be closed, that kids will come help. They will be cleaning up in neighborhoods and in the downtown area.
"Certain groups will go out into the community in different areas and pick up the litter that's in our city. We want to make our city beautiful and that's what we'll be doing in celebration of Martin Luther King Day,” Brenda Brown, the pastor of St. Luke AME Church, said.
They are still looking for volunteers. Those who are interested in joining the clean-up can meet at the St. Luke AME Church on Monday at 9 a.m.
