Nearly 500 families helped by Toombs Co. food distribution event

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A food distribution event in Toombs County is helping nearly 500 families each month have food on their table.
At Partin Park, hundreds of families got their cars filled with food at the Southeast Georgia Communities Project food distribution.
Cars lined the perimeter of Partin Park as an assembly line of volunteers put together bags and boxes of food those who came out.
"It's rough times right now you gotta do what you gotta do,” Don Palmer, a resident, said.
Once a month food from the American Second Harvest Food Bank gets delivered and these volunteers put on their green vests to hand it out.
"This is a blessing for families that are on a low income or just need a little extra push until next month,” Corina Florez, the program manager of the Southeast Georgia Communities Project, said.
A resident, Minnie Hodge says this little push is exactly the help her family needs.
"It will help supplement what we already have. We're senior citizens and our income is very little,” Hodge said.
In 2018, they held their first event. The turnout was low, and they ended up driving around the community to give out the food they had leftover. Two years later and their turnout is up by more than 300 people.
"Now we are serving, monthly, over 400 families. Last month's distribution yielded 458 families,” Florez said.
Everyone who came was given meat, rice, orange juice, greens and more.
"The need is very high here. We have a lot of elderly folks that struggle to make ends meet,” Florez said.
"It helps a whole lot,” Palmer said.
According to data USA, 24.4 percent of Toombs County is below poverty level. This is one fourth of the population.
If you’re interested in coming to the next food distribution, it happens every third Friday of the month.
