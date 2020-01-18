Unity Brunch celebrates legacy of Dr. King, Jr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Hundreds of people came together to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the annual MLK Business and Community Unity Brunch in Savannah on Saturday afternoon.
Newly elected political, business and community leaders celebrated new changes in the community as well and hand out awards to residents for their service.
The brunch is hosted by the MLK Association every year.
MLK Association President Carolyn Blackshear says they’re happy to celebrate King with the support of the community.
“We’re just happy to have our community come out and embrace the celebration but more than that, gather with the association as we forge ahead and look forward to doing so much more in this new decade,” she said.
This year's keynote speaker was Statesboro Mayor Jonathan M. McCollar.
“It was Dr. King’s destiny to build a foundation and plant the seed for those of us that would come behind him.”
This is just one of the multiple events the MLK Association plans year-round to honor the reverend and civil rights activist.
Blackshear also says she believes this event is important to the city of Savannah because it allows them to share Dr. King’s legacy with everyone.
“We’re just looking to share Dr. King’s work, life and his legacy with people everywhere.”
