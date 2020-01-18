Wreck with injuries on Back River Bridge has traffic closed in both directions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a wreck on the Back River Bridge that has traffic closed in both directions.
SPD says they and several partner agencies are investigating. Traffic in both directions is being diverted.
Chatham County police say the call came in at 9:36 p.m.
The Savannah Fire Department responded to the scene as well to rescue a man from the Savannah River. They say a motorist pulled over on the bridge when he was hit by a passing vehicle.
The man fell into the Savannah River and Savannah Fire’s Marine Unit pulled the man from the water.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.