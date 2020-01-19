Bitter cold wind chills this week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The cold front has moved offshore and much cooler and drier air is already filtering in to the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s after sunset as skies clear late this evening. We’ll continue to cool to the mid 30s at daybreak, but factor in the wind and we will feel like the upper 20s and lower 30s at sunrise.