Dawgs win the Thrasher Cup, Savannah Hockey Classic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - They had to go to a shoot-out in overtime to do it, but the Thrasher Cup is heading back to Athens after the Ice Dawgs defeated Georgia Tech 4-3 in the Savannah Hockey Classic.
Prior to the games, the Georgia players took some time to meet with fans. The Savannah chapter of the UGA Alumni Association hosted the event for fans and alumni to come meet the Dawgs and learn more about the sport at the Springhill Suites in downtown Savannah. As always, the Georgia faithful came out to support- including some parents of team members.
“These games are very exciting. Both in Athens and they even live stream the games when they’re away, but being here in Savannah seeing multiple teams and seeing the Ice Dawgs in action, it’s very exciting," said one Georgia alum. "Most folks in the south are not accustomed to watching a lot of hockey, but having this tournament here in Savannah every year- the businesses in Savannah support it, the people of Savannah support it, and I can tell you, being a parent, speaking on behalf of the team, they greatly appreciate that support and the Savannah fans that come out- they have a great time.”
Game one was between Florida State and Florida- the Gators laying it on the Seminoles, winning by a final score of 11-3. Both teams from the sunshine state went 1-1 in the Savannah Hockey Classic this year.
Governor Brian Kemp was on hand for the Georgia-Georgia Tech bout and was gifted a customized Ice Dawgs jersey. He also did the ceremonial puck drop for the Dawgs and Jackets.
“It’s great to be here with these young college students playing in this cool game tonight. It’s great for the city," Gov. Kemp said. "Continues to show why it’s such a diverse economy in Savannah-Chatham County, really the whole coastal community when you think about tourism and this is a big part of it tonight. I’m glad to be here.”
