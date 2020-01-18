Frigid air moves in after Sunday’s rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The cold front will push in showers overnight through late Sunday morning. We’ll dry out during the afternoon as temperatures peak in the mid 60s, but we will actually see temperatures fall in the mid afternoon with 40s already returning after sunset.
Tybee Island Tides: 7.6′ 3:04AM | 0.3′ 9:49AM | 5.9′ 3:16PM
Colder air continues to filter in as the clouds clear into Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s, wind chills will be near freezing if you are up early before the Martin Luther King Jr. parade in Savannah in the morning! The actual temperature will be in the upper 30s when it starts at 10 a.m.
Freezing temperatures are likely Tuesday and Wednesday morning, even close to our beaches. This will be the coldest air of the season so far. We’ll warm up to close out the work week with highs back near 70 on Friday ahead of another chance of rain on this Saturday.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
