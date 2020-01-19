I-95 SB back open after multi-vehicle crash near Abercorn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia State Patrol and the Chatham County Police Department responded to a multi-car accident on I-95 Southbound near Abercorn late Saturday night.
The crash happened around 11 p.m. GSP says a vehicle was parked on the right shoulder with their flashers on when a second vehicle, who was speeding, hit the vehicle parked on the shoulder.
The second vehicle tried to correct itself and get back on the road when it was hit by another on-coming vehicle, who was then hit by a fourth vehicle.
This collision caused the second vehicle to be pushed back against the vehicle on the shoulder, which resulted in one of the cars being flipped into the woods.
The drivers of the parked vehicle and the second vehicle were taken to the hospital for serious injuries.
All lanes of I-95 Southbound were closed for several hours due to this accident.
