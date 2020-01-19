NC A&T, Morgan State meet in conference play

RAMPING IT UP: The Bears have scored 74.4 points per game and allowed 70.2 points per game across five conference games. Those are both substantial improvements over the 58.1 points scored and 79.7 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: R. Jackson has connected on 34.7 percent of the 49 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 10 over the last three games. He's also made 78.3 percent of his foul shots this season.