Ridgeland hosts festival honoring Dr. King, Jr.’s legacy

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WTOC) -The Lowcountry held special events honoring Dr. King on Saturday.
Many enjoyed the first-ever MLK Festival in Ridgeland, featuring a petting zoo, karate demonstrations, plus local vendors.
“Just trying to bring some positive light and bring people together," said Antwon Patterson, founder of the Kuntry Kids Foundation. "Because when you’re more together, the less likely you are to try to harm someone you know.”
The festival’s theme was “A Better Balance of the Communities.” The coordinator says this is a way to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.