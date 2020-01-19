Road work could delay commutes this week

January 19, 2020 at 12:53 PM EST - Updated January 19 at 12:53 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation will continue their work to improve highway infrastructures in the area this week.

Here is a list of lane closures, by interstate and counties, that could impact your travels:

· I-95 from Hwy 17/Richmond Hill to Hwy 17/South Newport Double Lane Closure to install Permanent Striping on Bridges Monday through Sunday 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

· Belfast Keller Rd. Interchange I-95: Double Lane Closure for Bridge Demolition Monday through Sunday 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

· I-16: Candler/Emanuel Countyline to SR 67 Overpass in Bulloch County Single Lane Closure for Striping of Roadway Monday through Sunday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

· Bacon County: SR 32 at Wayne Street flashing aerial beacon removal Install of red flashing beacon on stop signs on Wayne St. at SR 32 Expect lane closures at location this week during removal.

· Brantley County: US 301/SR 23 from Nahunta to Wayne County line Single Lane Closure for Resurfacing Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

· Bryan County: SR 144-Widening Project Rabbit Hill Road Closure Detour via Rabbit Hill Rd. to Port Royal Road.

· Bulloch/Candler: I-16 Candler/Emanuel Countyline to SR 67 Overpass Single Lane Closure for Striping of Roadway Monday through Sunday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

· Bulloch County: SR 67 Widening Project Road closures at SR 67 intersections for reconstruction SR 46 weekend closure from Jan. 24 – 6 a.m. Jan 27.

Traffic detoured via Brooklet-Denmark Rd. South Wynn Road closure from Jan. 24 – Jan. 31.

Traffic detoured via Rushing Rd., Burkhalter Rd. Roads will be open to traffic once work is complete.

· Chatham County: SR 25 Conn/West Bay Street Continuous traffic shift on westbound outside lane.

· US 17 from Blossom Rd. to Red Gate Farm Rd. Lane closures Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. for underground and aerial work.

· US 80 Lane Closures Evergreen Ave. to Wallin St. Lane Closures from 4th St. to Coach Joe Turner St. Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. for underground and aerial work.

· Glynn County: SR 27 Bay St./Newcastle St. split and extending to US 17/SR 25 Single Lane Closure for resurfacing Monday – Thursday 8:30 a.m. until Dark on Bay St.& Newcastle St. Monday – Thursday 8:30 a.m until 3 p.m. on Fourth Street.

· US 17/SR 25 over Brunswick River Single Lane Closure for Bridge Rehab work Monday through Sunday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· Jeff Davis: SR 19 RR Overpass Detour via SR 135 and SR 135 Conn.

· Screven County: SR 73 Rocky Ford Rd. to Bascom Rd. Single Lane closures for Intersection improvements Monday through Sunday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. January 6th through January 31st.

· Ware County: SR 158 between Hutch Lane and Barnes Road Road closure for three bridges to be replaced anticipated open to traffic spring/summer 2020.

