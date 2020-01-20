Amanze Ngumezi leaves Georgia, announces transfer to Jacksonville State

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Johnson Atom Smasher Amanze Ngumezi announced on Twitter he is leaving Georgia for Jacksonville State.
The tweet read, “Thanks for everyone who had my best interest during this humbling experience. I will never question God’s Plan. No love lost, I still love and won’t forget Athens.”
The 6′9″ forward had been suspended indefinitely from the program since December and entered the transfer portal shortly after.
The sophomore was was averaging over 15 minutes minutes per game along with 6.1 points and 2.4 rebounds this season.
“There are a combination of factors involved in this decision, all of which are associated with his lack of personal awareness and attitude expected of a Georgia Basketball player,” Head Coach Tom Crean said in an issued statement at that time.
Jacksonville State is currently 8-11 overall this year. It is unclear when Ngumezi will return to the court.
PREVIOUS STORY: Gordon: Ngumezi is in transfer portal
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.