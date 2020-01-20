Bridge on Belfast Keller Road, over I-95, being demolished

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The construction saga continues in south Bryan County.
The bridge on Belfast Keller Road over I-95 in south Bryan County started being demolished Monday. Georgia Department of Transportation is demolishing the current bridge to build a new one.
Soon residents and commuters in south Bryan County will no longer see this bridge because it will be demolished over the course of just one week. But that doesn’t mean you still can’t get around.
For many people the thought of driving under a bridge that is being demolished is scary, however double lane closures for I-95 at the Belfast Keller Interchange, north and south bound, are in effect everyday until Feb. 4 from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.
You may remember the Belfast Keller Road Interchange Bridge over I-95 closed two weeks ago and the on ramps to I-95 opened to traffic.
Georgia Department of Transportation posted a picture on their Facebook page, reminding people to slow down and be vigilant.
The project is expected to be complete by the fourth quarter of this year.
