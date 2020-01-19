COLD, sunny Martin Luther King Day!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ll continue to cool to the mid 30s at daybreak, but factor in the wind and we will feel like the upper 20s and lower 30s at sunrise.
Tybee Island Tides: 7.3′ 4:05AM | 0.6′ 10:51AM | 7.0′ 4:16PM
Dress warm if you are heading to one of the Martin Luther King parades!
Temperatures will still be in the 30s while many of them are starting. The breeze will be more prominent along the coast, where a Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 10:00 Monday morning. Despite all the sunshine, highs only make it into the upper 40s to lower 50s so you’ll need your coat all day.
Even colder air moves in late Monday into Tuesday. Plan for freezing temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Now is the time to take care of your outdoor pets and plants! Highs only make it into the mid to upper 40s on Tuesday and low to mid 50s on Wednesday.
Warmer air returning Thursday with highs near 60, followed by highs near 70 Friday afternoon. Our next rain chance arrives late Friday into Saturday, followed by another cool down for the weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
