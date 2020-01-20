Dave Turley’s Monday PM WX Forecast 1-20-20

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will build over the southeast into Wednesday. This will keep us dry and bring in the coldest air we've seen this year. A warm front will lift north of the area Friday morning followed by a cold front Friday night. This brings our next rain chance. High pressure returns for the weekend with drier conditions and chilly temps.
Tonight will be clear and cold, lows 26-32 with wind chills as low as 20.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and chilly, highs 45-48.
Tuesday night will be clear and cold, lows in the upper 20s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool, highs in the low to mid 50s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and chilly, lows in the low to mid 30s.
Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance for a shower, highs in the upper 50s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 40s.
Friday will be cloudy with a 50% chance for showers, highs in the mid 60s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for showers through midnight, lows in the mid 40s.
Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds, highs near 60.
Saturday night will be mostly clear and chilly, lows in the upper 30s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool, highs in the mid 50s.
Sunday night will be clear and chilly, lows in the upper 30s.
Monday will be partly cloudy, highs near 60.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.