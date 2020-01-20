Firefighter credited with saving man thrown from Talmadge Bridge speaks

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The firefighter that rescued a driver from the Savannah River on Friday night says that was his first “real” rescue.
Jeremy Veale is an advanced firefighter for Savannah Fire. He says when they arrived on the scene, he was told to repel down to the man who was clinging onto a pole. Veale says they go through more than 120 hours of training for rope rescues. He says the man was alert the whole time during the roughly 16-minute rescue.
“I’m reassuring to the gentleman that I’m coming for him," said Veale. "I let him know that it was just a few more feet and to just hang on. I made contact with him and got about waist-deep in the water and then I grabbed onto him.”
One witness said she saw the man fly over the Back River Bridge and into the water when another driver hit his car while he was looking under the hood.
Georgia State Patrol says the woman who hit his car is facing several citations including distracted driving and failure to maintain lane. The man who fell into the river has only minor injuries.
There was a passenger in the victim’s car, but Georgia State Patrol says she wasn’t hurt.
