Follow the smoke to Munchie’s BBQ

“It was just an empty lot,” recounts John “Munchie” Maxwell. “It was an empty lot and I passed by and I was kind of praying for a different location. I had a different thought and a different idea. It blossomed. I prayed over it. When you pray over something it always comes to you. You only have to ask one time. And when I rolled by one day, something just hit me in my heart and I turned around. And it was a blessing because the lady that owned the property was already here and when I gave her my idea, she said, ‘You do it and I’ll take care of you.’The plan was already in there with a prayer.”