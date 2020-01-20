Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club recipient of thousands in grant money for upgrades

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club of Savannah received some noteworthy recognition Monday.
Leaders from the national office of the Boys and Girls Club of America are in town after selecting the local club out of 4,800 nation-wide to receive some big upgrades inside and out.
Some new landscaping, furniture, paint and new electronics are just some of the upgrades happening at the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club of Savannah, a center that serves hundreds of the city’s youth on a daily basis.
“Here at the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club 92-percent of all youth that come through these doors have a great or optimal experience, and we measure that,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO for Boys and Girls Clubs of America.
It’s that experience the club provides that brought Clark to Savannah bearing gifts through partnerships with corporate sponsors like Lowes and Comcast.
Ronald McGee, a Senior Manager for Governmental Affairs with Comcast said, “One of the things that we are focusing on as a company is closing the gap on the digital divide. So we are able to provide grants for computers, monitors, video equipment, cameras...”
Volunteer groups from Savannah College of Art and Design and Savannah State University also pitched in on this day of service, honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior.
It’s an all-around effort Jamori Taylor, a club member since he was four, and his fellow club members will benefit from.
Taylor said, “It means that there’s a change in the Boys and Girls Club, and that there’s a lot of people that notice what we’re doing and trying to help us.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.