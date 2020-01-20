Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-KING DAY
King Day in SC drawing Democratic presidential hopefuls
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Democratic Party's leading presidential hopefuls are splitting their time between the critical early-voting states South Carolina and Iowa at events celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. South Carolina's first-in-the-South primary is a crucial proving ground for a candidate's mettle with black voters. The state's showcase holiday celebration, Columbia's King Day at the Dome, is a notable and highly visible event for a Democratic politician. The festivities are marked by a march through the streets of downtown Columbia and a rally at the Statehouse. All the top-tier candidates plan to start Monday with prayer services around Columbia.
STATE OF STATE-SC
SC Gov. McMaster gets ready of State of the State speech
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to give his State of the State speech on Wednesday. The speech will be the governor's outline of his goals for 2020. McMaster gave some hints about his priorities when he released his spending plan for the state earlier this month. Education was a top priority with proposals to raise every teacher's pay by $3,000 and expand full day pre-kindergarten to all 4-year-olds from poorer families across the state. McMaster also will likely talk about tax cuts and rebates. McMaster's speech is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday and can be seen on SCETV.
DEADLY SHOOTING
Man killed from shots outside home in small SC city
NEWBERRY, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed in what appeared to be a shooting from a street into a home in a small South Carolina city. Newberry County deputies said the victim was dropped off Saturday night at the ambulance bay of Newberry County Hospital by someone who drove away, Authorities say someone called 911 minutes earlier to report hearing several shots and a man wounded in the street with a gunshot to the chest. Deputies say they found several rifle shell casings in a street outside a home with several bullet holes in the wall. The victim's name has not been released.
ELECTION 2020-BIDEN-SANDERS
Election 2020: The unexpected durability of Biden, Sanders
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are proving to be two of the most durable candidates in the Democratic presidential primary. Both men are in their 70s and have outlasted younger rivals who were expected to have strong showings in the 2020 contest. Biden and Sanders still face stiff competition in the early voting states that could block their paths to the nomination. They’re locked in tight, four-way races in Iowa and New Hampshire with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.
UNIVERSITY ACCREDITATION
Accreditation board: McMaster had undue influence on search
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The group that awards accreditation the University of South Carolina has determined Gov. Henry McMaster had undue influence on last year's search for a new president. The State newspaper reports the determination by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools means the university will have to submit a report and be visited by a special committee from the accreditation group, The university has already been told it won't receive any additional punishment from the president search. Universities that lose accreditation cannot get financial aid from the government, crippling the institution. McMaster's spokesman says it's ludicrous that the governor as an ex-officio member of the board can't call other trustees.
ELECTION 2020-DEMOCRATS-ENDORSEMENT
NY Times endorses Klobuchar, Warren in Democratic contest
WASHINGTON (AP) — The New York Times has endorsed not one but two candidates for the Democratic nomination for president, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar from the party's moderate wing and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren from its progressive wing. The paper said Sunday it had chosen the two most effective candidates from the moderate and progressive sides of the party — without stating a preference for either approach. In passing over Joe Biden, the paper cited his age and occasional gaffes.