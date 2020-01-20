Making it past National Quitters Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Are you healthier yet? Have you stuck to those New Year's Resolutions?
If so, you have already passed one of the most important benchmarks to success.
Gyms everywhere have seen their typical New Year’s rush as those looking to stick to resolutions committed to new workout programs crowd around squat racks and treadmills for the last three weeks.
“We see a lot of new faces right now,” said Jazmine Spicer, fitness director at Habersham YMCA. “We have probably seen more than 100 new members sign up. It’s exciting. It’s a time when people are more motivated, so they’ve kind of set it in their mind that “I’m going to really do it this year.'” It’s been fun. We’ve been high fiving in here.”
But this is when the fun turns serious.
January 17th was National Quitters Day, the date by which people are most likely to have failed on their New Year’s Resolutions. That means that Monday would be the start of another week and another level of dedication.
“It’s very difficult,” Spicer said. “A lot of times, that lack of motivation and focused routines comes from not knowing what to do. Or just getting lost in the whole journey itself.”
If you find your commitment starting to waver as the new year gets older, this might be the time to pull out some workout tricks to keep going.
“I think it’s good to get you a buddy, sign up for programs that introduce you to the fitness lifestyle and come up with a plan,” Spicer said.
And the best plan might be to get back to the gym again today.
“Man, if you make it past National Quitters Day, I think you have already made it a lifestyle, a lifetime of fitness,” Spicer said. "Because you have already set a routine and you have the more intrinsic motivation and the benefits of doing this for the long haul.
